See All Nurse Practitioners in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Jennifer Creighton, DNP Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jennifer Creighton, DNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Creighton, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chandler, AZ. 

Dr. Creighton works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group East Valley Surgery
    485 S Dobson Rd Ste 201, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Creighton?

Photo: Dr. Jennifer Creighton, DNP
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Creighton, DNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Creighton to family and friends

Dr. Creighton's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Creighton

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer Creighton, DNP.

About Dr. Jennifer Creighton, DNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1699152405
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jennifer Creighton, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Creighton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Creighton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Creighton works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Creighton’s profile.

Dr. Creighton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Creighton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Creighton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Creighton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.