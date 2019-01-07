Dr. Jennifer Cox, ED.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Cox, ED.D
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Cox, ED.D is a Counselor in Edmond, OK.
Dr. Cox works at
Locations
-
1
Jennifer Cox EdD LPC3917 E Memorial Rd, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 358-3441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Community Care Network
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cox?
Dr. Cox is personable, kind, knowledgeable and encouraging.
About Dr. Jennifer Cox, ED.D
- Counseling
- English
- 1649424920
Education & Certifications
- Integris Mental Health
- Southern Nazarene University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.