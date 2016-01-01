See All Vascular Medicine in Newport, TN
Jennifer Cole, FNP-BC

Vascular Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Jennifer Cole, FNP-BC is a Vascular Medicine Specialist in Newport, TN. 

Jennifer Cole works at East Tennessee Vascular Center in Newport, TN with other offices in Tazewell, TN and Morristown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Healthstar Physicians
    150 E Broadway, Newport, TN 37821 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 317-6560
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm
    Claiborne Medical Center
    1610 Tazewell Rd Ste 304, Tazewell, TN 37879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 317-6560
    East Tennessee Vascular Center Pllc
    1125 W 1st North St Ste B, Morristown, TN 37814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 317-6560
    Cath lab
    3301 W Andrew Johnson Hwy Ste A, Morristown, TN 37814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 317-6560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Claiborne Medical Center
  • Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Artery Stenosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Artery Stenosis

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Artery Stenosis
Chronic Wound Care
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Edema
  • View other providers who treat Edema
Open Wound
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Phlebitis
Varicose Veins
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot
Wound Care and Management
Wound Infection
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jennifer Cole, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Vascular Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497181119
