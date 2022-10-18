See All Nurse Practitioners in Winston Salem, NC
Jennifer Cerny, MS

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (97)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jennifer Cerny, MS is a Nurse Practitioner in Winston Salem, NC. 

Jennifer Cerny works at Lyndhurst Gynecologic Assocs in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lyndhurst Gynecologic Assocs
    111 Hanestown Ct # 151, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 765-9350
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (88)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 18, 2022
    Jennifer was very polite and she made me feel comfortable. Her team was great and I didn't wait long at all to see her when I arrived.
    Mindy Ali — Oct 18, 2022
    Photo: Jennifer Cerny, MS
    About Jennifer Cerny, MS

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710132626
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

