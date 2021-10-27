Jennifer Cebe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Cebe, PSY
Jennifer Cebe, PSY is a Psychologist in Louisville, KY.
Jennifer Cebe works at
Jennifer L. Sanders Lpp LLC7980 New La Grange Rd Ste 7, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 412-9203
Went to countless therapists before I found her and truly connected with someone. Been going to get off an on for almost 8 years, she helped me through severe trauma and helped me come to terms with so much in my life. I have recommended her to multiple other people. She truly cares about her patients.
Jennifer Cebe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Jennifer Cebe. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Cebe.
