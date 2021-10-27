See All Psychologists in Louisville, KY
Jennifer Cebe, PSY is a Psychologist in Louisville, KY. 

Jennifer Cebe works at Jennifer L. Sanders Lpp LLC in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Jennifer L. Sanders Lpp LLC
    7980 New La Grange Rd Ste 7, Louisville, KY 40222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 412-9203

1.9
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(13)
Oct 27, 2021
Went to countless therapists before I found her and truly connected with someone. Been going to get off an on for almost 8 years, she helped me through severe trauma and helped me come to terms with so much in my life. I have recommended her to multiple other people. She truly cares about her patients.
About Jennifer Cebe, PSY

Specialties
  • Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1447494026
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jennifer Cebe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Jennifer Cebe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jennifer Cebe works at Jennifer L. Sanders Lpp LLC in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Jennifer Cebe’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Jennifer Cebe. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Cebe.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Cebe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Cebe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

