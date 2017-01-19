Jennifer Castner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Castner, LMHC
Overview
Jennifer Castner, LMHC is a Counselor in Winter Park, FL.
Jennifer Castner works at
Locations
Meredith W. Neill Consulting LLC1850 Lee Rd Ste 305, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 975-0414
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Jennifer off and on for many years. She is wonderful helping me to work through any problems I can't solve on my own.
About Jennifer Castner, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1538166848
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Castner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Castner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Castner works at
4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Castner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Castner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Castner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Castner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.