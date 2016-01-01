Jennifer Cass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Cass, MALPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Cass, MALPC is a Counselor in Burleson, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 240 E Renfro St Ste 200, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 269-1424
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Cass?
About Jennifer Cass, MALPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1215952973
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Cass accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Cass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Cass has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Cass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Cass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Cass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.