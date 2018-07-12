See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbus, OH
Jennifer Cartmel, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Cartmel, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH. 

Jennifer Cartmel works at Comprehensive Women's Care in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amedisys Home Health
    3600 Olentangy River Rd Ste A, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 583-5552
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 12, 2018
    I have never met a sweet lady like her before. She is very humble, kind and thorough towards her patients. Answered my every question politely and expalined each and every aspect.
    Saba in Dublin, OH — Jul 12, 2018
    About Jennifer Cartmel, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699925669
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Cartmel, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Cartmel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Cartmel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Cartmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Cartmel works at Comprehensive Women's Care in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Jennifer Cartmel’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Cartmel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Cartmel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Cartmel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Cartmel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

