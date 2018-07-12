Jennifer Cartmel, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Cartmel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Cartmel, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Cartmel, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Jennifer Cartmel works at
Locations
Amedisys Home Health3600 Olentangy River Rd Ste A, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 583-5552
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have never met a sweet lady like her before. She is very humble, kind and thorough towards her patients. Answered my every question politely and expalined each and every aspect.
About Jennifer Cartmel, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Jennifer Cartmel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Cartmel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Cartmel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Cartmel.
