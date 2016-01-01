Jennifer Carter, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Carter, PA
Overview
Jennifer Carter, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camden, SC.
Jennifer Carter works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center1315 Roberts St, Camden, SC 29020 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health Primary Care Lugoff710 DEWITT DR, Lugoff, SC 29078 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Carter?
About Jennifer Carter, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1477658987
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Carter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Carter accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jennifer Carter using Healthline FindCare.
Jennifer Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Carter works at
Jennifer Carter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.