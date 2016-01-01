See All Nurse Practitioners in Torrington, CT
Jennifer Cannon, APRN

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Cannon, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Sacred Heart University Trumbull, Ct.

Jennifer Cannon works at Synergy Advanced Healthcare LLC in Torrington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Synergy Advanced Healthcare LLC
    51 Commercial Blvd, Torrington, CT 06790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 618-7575
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Acne
Addiction
Allergies
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Addiction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Jennifer Cannon, APRN

    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528461647
    Education & Certifications

    • Sacred Heart University Trumbull, Ct
    • Southern Conn State University
