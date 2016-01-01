Jennifer Cannon, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Cannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Cannon, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Cannon, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Sacred Heart University Trumbull, Ct.
Jennifer Cannon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Synergy Advanced Healthcare LLC51 Commercial Blvd, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 618-7575Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Cannon?
About Jennifer Cannon, APRN
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1528461647
Education & Certifications
- Sacred Heart University Trumbull, Ct
- Southern Conn State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Cannon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Cannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Cannon works at
Jennifer Cannon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Cannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Cannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Cannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.