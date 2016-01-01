See All Nurse Practitioners in Tampa, FL
Jennifer Cannizzaro, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile

Jennifer Cannizzaro, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (4)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jennifer Cannizzaro, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. 

Jennifer Cannizzaro works at Florida Medical Clinic in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Wahida Rahaman-Dwarika, FNP
Wahida Rahaman-Dwarika, FNP
10 (1)
View Profile
Michael Escobar, APRN
Michael Escobar, APRN
10 (124)
View Profile
Esmeralda Young, APRN
Esmeralda Young, APRN
8 (85)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa General Hospital
    5919 Webb Rd, Tampa, FL 33615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 682-0092

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Jennifer Cannizzaro?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Jennifer Cannizzaro, CRNP
How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Cannizzaro, CRNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Cannizzaro to family and friends

Jennifer Cannizzaro's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jennifer Cannizzaro

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Cannizzaro, CRNP.

About Jennifer Cannizzaro, CRNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1659752889
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jennifer Cannizzaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jennifer Cannizzaro works at Florida Medical Clinic in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Jennifer Cannizzaro’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Cannizzaro. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Cannizzaro.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Cannizzaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Cannizzaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jennifer Cannizzaro, CRNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.