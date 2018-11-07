See All Physicians Assistants in Boynton Beach, FL
Jennifer Cadena Lopez

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jennifer Cadena Lopez is a Physician Assistant in Boynton Beach, FL. 

Jennifer Cadena Lopez works at Lucina Women's health and Midwifery in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boynton Beach Location
    2828 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 102, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 408-0373
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Jennifer Cadena Lopez

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1952656951
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Cadena Lopez is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Cadena Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Cadena Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Cadena Lopez works at Lucina Women's health and Midwifery in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Jennifer Cadena Lopez’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Jennifer Cadena Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Cadena Lopez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Cadena Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Cadena Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

