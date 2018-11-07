Jennifer Cadena Lopez is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Cadena Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Cadena Lopez
Overview
Jennifer Cadena Lopez is a Physician Assistant in Boynton Beach, FL.
Jennifer Cadena Lopez works at
Locations
Boynton Beach Location2828 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 102, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 408-0373Monday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Every one is very friendly
About Jennifer Cadena Lopez
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1952656951
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Cadena Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Cadena Lopez accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Cadena Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Cadena Lopez works at
21 patients have reviewed Jennifer Cadena Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Cadena Lopez.
