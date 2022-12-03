See All Nurse Practitioners in Grand Rapids, MI
Jennifer Bursley, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Bursley, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Jennifer Bursley works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neuropsychology) in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery)
    35 Michigan St NE Ste 5201, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
  2. 2
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Plastic Surgery Craniofacial) - Lansing
    3960 Patient Care Dr Ste 113, Lansing, MI 48911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Good
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Jennifer Bursley, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902313364
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Bursley, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Bursley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Bursley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Jennifer Bursley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Bursley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Bursley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Bursley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

