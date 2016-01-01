See All Nurse Practitioners in Bellevue, WA
Jennifer Brown-Ramos, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Jennifer Brown-Ramos, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jennifer Brown-Ramos, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bellevue, WA. 

Jennifer Brown-Ramos works at OVERLAKE OBSTETRICIANS AND GYNECOLOGISTS PC in Bellevue, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Julie Crantz, ARNP
Julie Crantz, ARNP
0 (0)
View Profile
Monica Knapp, ARNP
Monica Knapp, ARNP
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Elizabeth Karkoski-Gardner, DNP
Dr. Elizabeth Karkoski-Gardner, DNP
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Overlake Obstetricians & Gynecologists PC
    1231 116th Ave NE Ste 950, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 454-3366

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Jennifer Brown-Ramos?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Jennifer Brown-Ramos, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Brown-Ramos, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Brown-Ramos to family and friends

Jennifer Brown-Ramos' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jennifer Brown-Ramos

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Brown-Ramos, ARNP.

About Jennifer Brown-Ramos, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1063644912
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jennifer Brown-Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jennifer Brown-Ramos works at OVERLAKE OBSTETRICIANS AND GYNECOLOGISTS PC in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Jennifer Brown-Ramos’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Brown-Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Brown-Ramos.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Brown-Ramos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Brown-Ramos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jennifer Brown-Ramos, ARNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.