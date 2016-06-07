Jennifer Brock-Garcia, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Brock-Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Brock-Garcia, ARNP
Jennifer Brock-Garcia, ARNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX.
Jennifer Brock-Garcia works at
Jennifer Brock-Garcia1801 W Koenig Ln, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 721-2838
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Jennifer Brock-Garcia?
She is a professional provider who listens to her patients and makes recommendations that assist in the course of therapy that works for you. She is flexible with scheduling and is willing to go above and beyond for her patients. I wouldn't see another provider.
About Jennifer Brock-Garcia, ARNP
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215263595
Jennifer Brock-Garcia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Brock-Garcia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Brock-Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Jennifer Brock-Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Brock-Garcia.
