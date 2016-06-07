See All Nurse Practitioners in Austin, TX
Jennifer Brock-Garcia, ARNP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Jennifer Brock-Garcia, ARNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX. 

Jennifer Brock-Garcia works at Jennifer Brock-Garcia in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jennifer Brock-Garcia
    1801 W Koenig Ln, Austin, TX 78756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 721-2838

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Jun 07, 2016
    She is a professional provider who listens to her patients and makes recommendations that assist in the course of therapy that works for you. She is flexible with scheduling and is willing to go above and beyond for her patients. I wouldn't see another provider.
    About Jennifer Brock-Garcia, ARNP

    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1215263595
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Brock-Garcia, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Brock-Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Brock-Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Brock-Garcia works at Jennifer Brock-Garcia in Austin, TX. View the full address on Jennifer Brock-Garcia’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Jennifer Brock-Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Brock-Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Brock-Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Brock-Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

