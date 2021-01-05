Jennifer Brewer, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Brewer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Brewer, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Brewer, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in McAlester, OK.
Jennifer Brewer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Weddle Familiy Clinic1650 S Main St, McAlester, OK 74501 Directions (918) 429-1800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Brewer?
She is the best doctor I've ever had. She is attentive, caring and down to earth. And she is on top of things too. My dad, mom and grandma have been going to her for years, so when I moved here I had to sign up with her. You won't find a better doctor/NP in the state.
About Jennifer Brewer, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1659676591
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Brewer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Brewer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Brewer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Brewer works at
5 patients have reviewed Jennifer Brewer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Brewer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Brewer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Brewer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.