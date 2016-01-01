Dr. Branscome has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Branscome, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Branscome, PHD is a Psychologist in Valdosta, GA.
Locations
Southern Psychological and Behavioral Services2236 Bemiss Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 474-9800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Branscome, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1790240984
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Branscome accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Branscome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Branscome. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branscome.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Branscome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Branscome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.