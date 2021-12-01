Dr. Jennifer Bottoms, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bottoms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Bottoms, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Bottoms, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Amherst, NY. They completed their fellowship with University at Buffalo
Dr. Bottoms works at
Locations
DENT Neurologic Institute3980 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 250-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EBS-RMSCO
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to dr bottoms for counseling after a very traumatic pregnancy experience. She has been the only person that has been able to help me. I would not be where I am today without her help she is incredibly compassionate and a wonderful listener. I highly recommend her to all women going through any pregnancy issues during or after.
About Dr. Jennifer Bottoms, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo
- SUNY / Buffalo General Hospital
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
