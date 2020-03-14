See All Psychologists in Laguna Beach, CA
Forensic Psychology
Jennifer Bosch, PSY is a Forensic Psychologist in Laguna Beach, CA. 

Jennifer Bosch works at Orange County Health Care Agency in Laguna Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orange County Health Care Agency
    21632 Wesley Dr, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 (949) 637-9684

Mar 14, 2020
My experience with Dr.Bosch was wonderful . She is very pleasant and easy to work withI most certainly felt very comfortable and relaxed nurtures that sort of environment !
Samira Nottoli — Mar 14, 2020
Specialties
  Forensic Psychology
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1902987118
Frequently Asked Questions

Jennifer Bosch, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Bosch is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Jennifer Bosch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Jennifer Bosch works at Orange County Health Care Agency in Laguna Beach, CA. View the full address on Jennifer Bosch's profile.

2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Bosch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Bosch.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Bosch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Bosch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

