Dr. Boisvert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Boisvert, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Boisvert, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Long Beach, CA.
Dr. Boisvert works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cari Teran, MFT, Long Beach, CA235 E Broadway Ste 1040, Long Beach, CA 90802 Directions (714) 898-0362
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boisvert?
I highly recommend Dr. Boisvert, She is kind, knowledgeable, patient, professional, and extremely excellent. She is dedicated to her patients, and we have worked closely for years on treatment goals that I was able to successfully reach. I continue to see her and will continue.
About Dr. Jennifer Boisvert, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1639437544
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boisvert accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boisvert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boisvert works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Boisvert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boisvert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boisvert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boisvert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.