Jennifer Blondin, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jennifer Blondin, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC. 

Jennifer Blondin works at Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Wilmington
    1960 S 16th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-2988
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 27, 2022
    She is an outstanding provider. I feel very confidant with her and she is very thorough! Highly rated by me!
    Bonnie West — Oct 27, 2022
    About Jennifer Blondin, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1699284521
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Blondin, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Blondin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Blondin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Blondin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Blondin works at Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Jennifer Blondin’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jennifer Blondin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Blondin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Blondin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Blondin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

