Jennifer Bednar, LD

Dietetics
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jennifer Bednar, LD is a Dietitian in Fargo, ND. 

Jennifer Bednar works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)
    1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Aug 27, 2022
    She takes an interest in her patients and cares how to they are doing
    David — Aug 27, 2022
    About Jennifer Bednar, LD

    • Dietetics
    • English
    • Female
    • 1083865620
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Deer River

    Frequently Asked Questions

