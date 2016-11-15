See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Summerville, SC
Jennifer Beall, NP

Pediatric Gastroenterology
4 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jennifer Beall, NP is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Summerville, SC. 

Jennifer Beall works at MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Summerville in Summerville, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Summerville
    4330 Ladson Rd, Summerville, SC 29485 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion
    2250 Mall Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jennifer Beall, NP

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1265780787
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

