Dr. Jennifer Barror-Levine, PSY.D
Dr. Jennifer Barror-Levine, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Tampa, FL.
Neuropsychiatric Institute4107 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 636-8811
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Barror-Levine is an excellent Doctor that really cares about her patients. I feel comfortable sitting in her office. I found it so easy to speak to her and she understand my job situation. She is a great listener as well as adviser. I highly recommend her.
- Psychology
- English
- 1801931894
- University of South Florida
Dr. Barror-Levine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barror-Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barror-Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Barror-Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barror-Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barror-Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barror-Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.