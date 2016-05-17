Dr. Barg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Barg, PHD
Dr. Jennifer Barg, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Hinsdale, IL.
Dr. Barg works at
Locations
Advanced Behavioral Centers of Dupage LLC501 W Ogden Ave Ste 1, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 986-0599
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Amazing therapist. She's very realistic when discussing your problems with you and gives amazing advice.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1922316694
Dr. Barg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barg works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Barg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barg.
