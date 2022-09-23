See All Nurse Midwives in Tacoma, WA
Jennifer Banda, CNM

Midwifery
3 (5)
Overview

Jennifer Banda, CNM is a Midwife in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Seattle University, Seattle, WA.

Jennifer Banda works at Practice in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 274-7501

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Sep 23, 2022
Jennifer is a great midwife. She has a calm and direct but pleasant demeanor. She is very knowledgeable and I appreciate her taking the time to review my chart before our first appt as I've had a pregnancy loss and didn't have to re-tell everything of my history since it's already available to her - this is not something every provider takes the time to do.
Photo: Jennifer Banda, CNM
About Jennifer Banda, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1629492673
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Seattle University, Seattle, WA
