Jennifer Bagby

Physician Assistant (PA)
Overview

Jennifer Bagby is a Physician Assistant in Gilbert, AZ. 

Jennifer Bagby works at Integrity Mental Health LLC in Gilbert, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Integrity Mental Health LLC
    625 N Gilbert Rd Ste 104, Gilbert, AZ 85234 (480) 831-7566
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 13, 2022
    I am so glad I found Jennifer Bagby several years ago! She really cares about me as a patient and has a lot of knowledge about medications. I don't feel down after my appointments like with many other psychs. Jennifer's very down to earth and a great listener. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a great psych!
    Linda Kehres — Dec 13, 2022
    About Jennifer Bagby

    Specialties
    Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1023484201
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Bagby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Bagby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Bagby works at Integrity Mental Health LLC in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Jennifer Bagby’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Bagby. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Bagby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Bagby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Bagby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

