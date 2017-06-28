See All Urologists in Carmichael, CA
Super Profile

Jennifer Allen, PA

Urology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Allen, PA is an Urology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. 

Jennifer Allen works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    6555 Coyle Ave Ste 290, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 961-2514
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Female Incontinence
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence
Urology Conditions
Female Incontinence
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence
Urology Conditions

Treatment frequency



Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
Urology Procedure Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 28, 2017
    Dr Jennifer Allen is a wonderful professional and really takes the time to help you get through what can be an overwhelming time.....she gave me advice and instructions on what to do and the results were a relief. Dr Jennifer Allen did explain a great deal to me and really cares. Thank you for helping me!
    rolf M in Placerville CA — Jun 28, 2017
    About Jennifer Allen, PA

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255779450
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Allen, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Allen works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Jennifer Allen’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jennifer Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Allen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

