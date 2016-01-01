Jennie Webb accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennie Webb, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennie Webb, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Waterbury, CT.
Jennie Webb works at
Locations
Brass City Medicine2247 E Main St Ste 103, Waterbury, CT 06705 Directions (203) 212-9696
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Jennie Webb, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1912495797
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennie Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennie Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennie Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.