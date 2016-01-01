Jennie Spencer, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennie Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennie Spencer, PA
Overview
Jennie Spencer, PA is a General Surgery Specialist in Willoughby, OH.
Jennie Spencer works at
Locations
Lake Health SOM Center Surgery5105 Som Center Rd Ste 107, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 953-5712
Hospital Affiliations
- West Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Jennie Spencer, PA
- General Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennie Spencer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennie Spencer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennie Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennie Spencer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennie Spencer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennie Spencer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennie Spencer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.