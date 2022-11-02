Jennie Haws-McAlister has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennie Haws-McAlister, PSY
Overview
Jennie Haws-McAlister, PSY is a Psychologist in Nevada City, CA.
Locations
- 1 356 Providence Mine Rd, Nevada City, CA 95959 Directions (530) 265-3487
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jeannie took me on as a patient last year when I was in a world of hurt after losing both my spouse and my mother. She listened and offered true empathy. With her guidance I was able to accept the losses and gradually move on with my life. It’s been just a year, but I’m actually feeling better than ever.
About Jennie Haws-McAlister, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1447295332
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennie Haws-McAlister accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennie Haws-McAlister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Jennie Haws-McAlister. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennie Haws-McAlister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennie Haws-McAlister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennie Haws-McAlister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.