Jennie Crim, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennie Crim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennie Crim, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennie Crim, PSY is a Psychologist in Fairfax, VA.
Jennie Crim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clinical Psychology Services PC11130 Fairfax Blvd Ste 305, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 691-1326
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennie Crim?
About Jennie Crim, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1013963347
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennie Crim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennie Crim accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennie Crim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennie Crim works at
Jennie Crim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennie Crim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennie Crim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennie Crim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.