Jennalynn Campos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennalynn Campos
Jennalynn Campos is a Physician Assistant in Mineola, NY.
Jennalynn Campos works at
Madonna Perinatal Services, 300 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY 11501, (516) 747-4404
Jennalynn Campos is a terrific Physician’s Assistant ! She is highly professional, thorough, and easy to talk to. It was a pleasure dealing with her today.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1992974315
Jennalynn Campos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

2 patients have reviewed Jennalynn Campos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennalynn Campos.
