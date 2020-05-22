See All Physicians Assistants in Mineola, NY
Overview

Jennalynn Campos is a Physician Assistant in Mineola, NY. 

Jennalynn Campos works at Spector & Klein MD, P.C. in Mineola, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Madonna Perinatal Services
    300 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 747-4404

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
May 22, 2020
Jennalynn Campos is a terrific Physician’s Assistant ! She is highly professional, thorough, and easy to talk to. It was a pleasure dealing with her today.
Vinny — May 22, 2020
About Jennalynn Campos

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1992974315
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jennalynn Campos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Jennalynn Campos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jennalynn Campos works at Spector & Klein MD, P.C. in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Jennalynn Campos’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Jennalynn Campos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennalynn Campos.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennalynn Campos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennalynn Campos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

