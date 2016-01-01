Jennalyn Eigner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennalyn Eigner, MS
Overview
Jennalyn Eigner, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV.
Jennalyn Eigner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Serenity Behavioral Health6889 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 434-1200
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennalyn Eigner?
About Jennalyn Eigner, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1396121257
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennalyn Eigner works at
Jennalyn Eigner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennalyn Eigner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennalyn Eigner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennalyn Eigner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.