Jenna Withrow, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jenna Withrow, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Santa Barbara, CA. 

Jenna Withrow works at Jackson Medical Group in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jackson Medical Group- Santa Barbara
    517 W Junipero St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 682-8844
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Jul 23, 2021
    I love Jenna! She’s such a great doctor! I referred my friend to her too!
    Danielle I — Jul 23, 2021
    About Jenna Withrow, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1356813299
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jenna Withrow, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jenna Withrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jenna Withrow has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jenna Withrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jenna Withrow works at Jackson Medical Group in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Jenna Withrow’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jenna Withrow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jenna Withrow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenna Withrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenna Withrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

