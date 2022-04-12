Jenna Whitehead, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jenna Whitehead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jenna Whitehead, PA-C
Overview
Jenna Whitehead, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Austin, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Pan American.
Jenna Whitehead works at
Locations
South Austin Family Practice Clinic Llp5625 Eiger Rd Ste 200, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (512) 892-7076Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Jenna is the best -- a great listener, very competent, genuinely interested, friendly, and attentive. I very highly recommend her.
About Jenna Whitehead, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Pan American
- Texas State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Jenna Whitehead has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jenna Whitehead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jenna Whitehead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Jenna Whitehead. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jenna Whitehead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenna Whitehead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenna Whitehead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.