See All Nurse Practitioners in Saint Paul, MN
Jenna Viland, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Jenna Viland, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (7)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jenna Viland, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Paul, MN. 

Jenna Viland works at Healtheast Grand Avenue Clinic in Saint Paul, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    M Health Fairview Clinic - Grand Avenue
    870 Grand Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 326-5650
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jenna Viland?

    Sep 04, 2022
    Jenna was my primary care provider for a few years, and I felt lucky to be in her care. I read a review on here from someone with PCOS - which I have as well. I found Jenna to be understanding but honest - she was worried about long term risks for diabetes and my overall health. So yes, she recommended that I lose weight - but she was very supportive and stressed that even losing a modest amount of weight could really benefit my health. Highly recommend Jenna.
    — Sep 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jenna Viland, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Jenna Viland, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jenna Viland to family and friends

    Jenna Viland's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jenna Viland

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jenna Viland, FNP.

    About Jenna Viland, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275918658
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jenna Viland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jenna Viland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jenna Viland works at Healtheast Grand Avenue Clinic in Saint Paul, MN. View the full address on Jenna Viland’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Jenna Viland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jenna Viland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenna Viland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenna Viland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jenna Viland, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.