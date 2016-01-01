See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbus, OH
Jenna Trimmer, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Jenna Trimmer, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH. 

Jenna Trimmer works at Heart Of Ohio Family Health in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Capital Park Family Health Center
    2365 Innis Rd, Columbus, OH 43224 (614) 235-5555
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    About Jenna Trimmer, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1639714884
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jenna Trimmer, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jenna Trimmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jenna Trimmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jenna Trimmer works at Heart Of Ohio Family Health in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Jenna Trimmer’s profile.

    Jenna Trimmer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jenna Trimmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenna Trimmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenna Trimmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.