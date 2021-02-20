See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Jenna Salner, OD

Optometry
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jenna Salner, OD is an Optometrist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Salner works at Acuity NYC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Viola Kanevsky O.d. P.l.l.c.
    65 Central Park W Apt 1C, New York, NY 10023 (212) 580-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Feb 20, 2021
    Dr. Salner is very smart and very patient. Performed a thorough examination and then took all the time needed to explain her findings and answer all of our questions concerning our 5 y.o. daughter. And she has a wonderful personality - very caring. Highly recommend Dr. Salner and the entire staff.
    — Feb 20, 2021
    About Dr. Jenna Salner, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1760833305
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jenna Salner, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Salner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

