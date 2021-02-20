Dr. Jenna Salner, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenna Salner, OD
Overview
Dr. Jenna Salner, OD is an Optometrist in New York, NY.
Locations
-
1
Viola Kanevsky O.d. P.l.l.c.65 Central Park W Apt 1C, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 580-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salner is very smart and very patient. Performed a thorough examination and then took all the time needed to explain her findings and answer all of our questions concerning our 5 y.o. daughter. And she has a wonderful personality - very caring. Highly recommend Dr. Salner and the entire staff.
About Dr. Jenna Salner, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1760833305
Frequently Asked Questions
