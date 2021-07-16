Jenna Raju, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jenna Raju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jenna Raju, PA-C
Overview
Jenna Raju, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Algonquin, IL.
Jenna Raju works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Specialists of Illinois2430 Esplanade Dr Ste B, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (844) 241-9413Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Dermatology Specialists of Illinois2454 Lake Shore Dr, Woodstock, IL 60098 Directions (844) 242-0091Monday7:00am - 2:30pmTuesday12:00pm - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
3
Dermatology Specialists of Illinois- Barrington22285 N Pepper Rd Ste 407, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 556-9849Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Jenna is so kind and compassionate and takes time to explain everything fully. She is very knowledgeable and has a great bedside manner. She truly cares about her patients.
About Jenna Raju, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Jenna Raju has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jenna Raju accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jenna Raju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Jenna Raju. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jenna Raju.
