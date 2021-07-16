See All Dermatologists in Algonquin, IL
Jenna Raju, PA-C

Dermatology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jenna Raju, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Algonquin, IL. 

Jenna Raju works at Dermatology Specialists of Illinois in Algonquin, IL with other offices in Woodstock, IL and Lake Barrington, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Specialists of Illinois
    2430 Esplanade Dr Ste B, Algonquin, IL 60102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 241-9413
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Dermatology Specialists of Illinois
    2454 Lake Shore Dr, Woodstock, IL 60098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 242-0091
    Monday
    7:00am - 2:30pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    Dermatology Specialists of Illinois- Barrington
    22285 N Pepper Rd Ste 407, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 556-9849
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 16, 2021
    Jenna is so kind and compassionate and takes time to explain everything fully. She is very knowledgeable and has a great bedside manner. She truly cares about her patients.
    AK — Jul 16, 2021
    About Jenna Raju, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669883971
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jenna Raju, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jenna Raju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jenna Raju has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jenna Raju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Jenna Raju. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jenna Raju.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenna Raju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenna Raju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

