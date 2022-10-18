See All Nurse Practitioners in Santa Monica, CA
Jenna Pastorelli

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Overview

Jenna Pastorelli is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Monica, CA. 

Jenna Pastorelli works at UCLA Spine Center in Santa Monica, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Spine Center
    1131 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 319-3475
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jenna Pastorelli

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164075289
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jenna Pastorelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jenna Pastorelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jenna Pastorelli works at UCLA Spine Center in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Jenna Pastorelli’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jenna Pastorelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jenna Pastorelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenna Pastorelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenna Pastorelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

