Jenna Green, FNP

Internal Medicine
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jenna Green, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Jenna Green works at The Polyclinic in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ghc Downtown Medical Ctr Lab
    509 Olive Way Ste 900, Seattle, WA 98101
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 30, 2022
    I have been treating with Jenna Green for a number of years and have always found her to be receptive, understanding, and an overall great provider.
    Mike — Jun 30, 2022
    About Jenna Green, FNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427338417
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jenna Green, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jenna Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jenna Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jenna Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Jenna Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jenna Green.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenna Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenna Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

