Jenna Federoff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jenna Federoff, CRNP
Overview
Jenna Federoff, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pittsburgh, PA.
Jenna Federoff works at
Locations
Allegheny Endocrinology Associates PC420 E North Ave Ste 205, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-3426
Ratings & Reviews
I recently saw Jenna for a diabetes visit. She was very thorough and patiently took the time to explain things to me. Her bedside manner is an A and her knowledge is an A+.
About Jenna Federoff, CRNP
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
English
- 1629460050
Frequently Asked Questions
Jenna Federoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Jenna Federoff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jenna Federoff.
