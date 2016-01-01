See All Cardiologists in Robbinsdale, MN
Jenna Capizzi, CNP

Cardiology
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jenna Capizzi, CNP is a Cardiology Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. 

Jenna Capizzi works at North Memorial Health Heart & Vascular Clinic in Robbinsdale, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN and Minnetonka, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Memorial Health Heart & Vascular Clinic - Robbinsdale
    3300 Oakdale Ave N Ste 200, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    North Memorial Health Heart & Vascular Clinic - Maple Grove
    9825 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    North Memorial Health Pain Management Clinic
    15450 Highway 7, Minnetonka, MN 55345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Memorial Health
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • PreferredOne

    About Jenna Capizzi, CNP

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306482245
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • COLUMBIA COLLEGE OF NURSING
