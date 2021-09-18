See All Nurse Practitioners in Birmingham, AL
Jenna Bosch, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Overview

Jenna Bosch, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Birmingham, AL. 

Jenna Bosch works at Norwood Clinic in Birmingham, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular Associates of North Alabama P.c.
    2022 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 510, Birmingham, AL 35209 (205) 250-6000
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 18, 2021
    Jenna is a fantastic CRNP: knowledgeable, caring, and willing to respond to emergency situations. I highly recommend her for your medical needs.
    Gary W Bradford — Sep 18, 2021
    Photo: Jenna Bosch, CRNP
    About Jenna Bosch, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700208071
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jenna Bosch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jenna Bosch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jenna Bosch works at Norwood Clinic in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Jenna Bosch’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jenna Bosch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jenna Bosch.

