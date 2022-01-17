See All Counselors in Erie, PA
Overview

Jenna Bolton, MALPC is a Counselor in Erie, PA. 

Jenna Bolton works at Rebecca L. Billings, Ph.D. in Erie, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jenna A. Bolton, LPC LLC
    100 State St Ste 312, Erie, PA 16507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 470-3745

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Codependency Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Jenna Bolton, MALPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1629382197
    Education & Certifications

    • Pennsylvania State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jenna Bolton, MALPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jenna Bolton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jenna Bolton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jenna Bolton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jenna Bolton works at Rebecca L. Billings, Ph.D. in Erie, PA. View the full address on Jenna Bolton’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jenna Bolton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jenna Bolton.

