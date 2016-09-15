See All Speech Pathologists / Therapists in Kansas City, KS
Jenna Beuerlein, MS CCC-SLP

Speech-Language Pathology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jenna Beuerlein, MS CCC-SLP is a Speech-Language Pathologist in Kansas City, KS. 

Jenna Beuerlein works at Communication Station Kansas City, KS in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Leavenworth, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Communication Station Kansas City, KS
    8247 Leavenworth Rd, Kansas City, KS 66109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 399-7985
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Deborah King and Associates
    721 Metropolitan Ave Ste C, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 399-7986

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Cognitive Decline
Auditory Processing Disorders
Expressive Language Disorder
Age-Related Cognitive Decline Chevron Icon
Auditory Processing Disorders Chevron Icon
Expressive Language Disorder Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Mixed Receptive-Expressive Language Disorder Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jenna Beuerlein, MS CCC-SLP
    How would you rate your experience with Jenna Beuerlein, MS CCC-SLP?
    About Jenna Beuerlein, MS CCC-SLP

    Specialties
    • Speech-Language Pathology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548504673
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jenna Beuerlein, MS CCC-SLP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jenna Beuerlein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jenna Beuerlein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jenna Beuerlein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Jenna Beuerlein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jenna Beuerlein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenna Beuerlein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenna Beuerlein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

