Jenna Benoit, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Overview

Jenna Benoit, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science.

Jenna Benoit works at Innovative Express Care in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Innovative Express Care
    2400 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 270-5600
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
School Physicals Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Nov 06, 2020
    Jenna Benoit is an exceptional medical expert partner. Her consulting style and clear, comforting advice are worth the visit. She is always timely and reliable (as opposed to those frustrating exam room waits for practitioners that so many of us have endured.) I highly recommend her.
    About Jenna Benoit, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1790110666
    Education & Certifications

    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jenna Benoit, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jenna Benoit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jenna Benoit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jenna Benoit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jenna Benoit works at Innovative Express Care in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Jenna Benoit’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Jenna Benoit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jenna Benoit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenna Benoit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenna Benoit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

