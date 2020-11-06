Jenna Benoit, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jenna Benoit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jenna Benoit, PA-C
Jenna Benoit, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science.
Innovative Express Care2400 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60614 Directions (773) 270-5600Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Jenna Benoit is an exceptional medical expert partner. Her consulting style and clear, comforting advice are worth the visit. She is always timely and reliable (as opposed to those frustrating exam room waits for practitioners that so many of us have endured.) I highly recommend her.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1790110666
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Jenna Benoit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jenna Benoit accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jenna Benoit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Jenna Benoit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jenna Benoit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenna Benoit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenna Benoit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.