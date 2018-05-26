See All Clinical Psychologists in Phoenix, AZ
Clinical Psychology
Jennifer McCutcheon, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4501 N 22nd St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85016 (602) 368-2526
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 26, 2018
    After the birth of our first child, my wife was suffering from postpartum. She was depressed and suffering high levels of anxiety. I was at my wits end. Then we met Dr. McCutcheon. I would like to give 10 stars for all the help and guidance she provided. She is kind, listens carefully to what we have to say, and know her stuff. My wife and I are very happy now. And we are now having our second child. Highly recommend Dr. McCutcheon. She is a life saver.
    Christian — May 26, 2018
    About Jennifer McCutcheon, PSY

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1488746996
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer McCutcheon, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Jennifer McCutcheon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    12 patients have reviewed Jennifer McCutcheon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer McCutcheon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer McCutcheon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

