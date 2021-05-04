Jeneaurey Melendez, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeneaurey Melendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jeneaurey Melendez, APRN
Overview
Jeneaurey Melendez, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Jeneaurey Melendez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
FHMG Lake Nona - Family Medicine9975 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Ste 220, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 768-1189
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jeneaurey Melendez?
My wife and I visited Dr. Jeneaurey Melendez today. She worked with us very patiently. She asked the details of the medical situation and the historical experience we had. She also did onsite test to diagnose the issue and provided the referral specialist for us. We felt very comfortable during visiting her office. We appreciate her hard work on the diagnosis for us.
About Jeneaurey Melendez, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1881022895
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeneaurey Melendez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jeneaurey Melendez using Healthline FindCare.
Jeneaurey Melendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jeneaurey Melendez works at
Jeneaurey Melendez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jeneaurey Melendez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeneaurey Melendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeneaurey Melendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.