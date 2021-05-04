See All Family Doctors in Orlando, FL
Jeneaurey Melendez, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Jeneaurey Melendez, APRN

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jeneaurey Melendez, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. 

Jeneaurey Melendez works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    FHMG Lake Nona - Family Medicine
    9975 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Ste 220, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 768-1189

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Jeneaurey Melendez?

May 04, 2021
My wife and I visited Dr. Jeneaurey Melendez today. She worked with us very patiently. She asked the details of the medical situation and the historical experience we had. She also did onsite test to diagnose the issue and provided the referral specialist for us. We felt very comfortable during visiting her office. We appreciate her hard work on the diagnosis for us.
George — May 04, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Jeneaurey Melendez, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Jeneaurey Melendez, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jeneaurey Melendez to family and friends

Jeneaurey Melendez's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jeneaurey Melendez

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jeneaurey Melendez, APRN.

About Jeneaurey Melendez, APRN

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1881022895
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jeneaurey Melendez, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeneaurey Melendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jeneaurey Melendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jeneaurey Melendez works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Jeneaurey Melendez’s profile.

Jeneaurey Melendez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jeneaurey Melendez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeneaurey Melendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeneaurey Melendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jeneaurey Melendez, APRN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.